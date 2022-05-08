PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $2.27 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

