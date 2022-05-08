PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 21,390 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after buying an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,226,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 2,421,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,452. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,841,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,620,655 over the last 90 days.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

