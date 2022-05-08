PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $673,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $38.31. 6,927,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,174. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

