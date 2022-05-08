Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $86.98.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,133 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.