Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PSHG stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

