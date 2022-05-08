Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $49.04. 19,891,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,052,764. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

