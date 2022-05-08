Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.