Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

