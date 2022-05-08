PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,710.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.00 million and $92,710.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.67 or 1.00039934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029209 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

