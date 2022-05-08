PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Up 1.2%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. 101,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 128,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
