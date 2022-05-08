PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Up 1.2%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. 101,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 128,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

