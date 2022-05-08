Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to report $6.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $7.20 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $25.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $29.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $270.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $272.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

