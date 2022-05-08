Piper Sandler Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $180.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.86.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.81. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $119.44 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.