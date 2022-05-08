Piper Sandler Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.76.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.81 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

