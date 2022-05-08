Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.35. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piraeus Financial (BPIRD)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.