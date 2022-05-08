Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

