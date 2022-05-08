Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 2,004,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
