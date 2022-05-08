PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $602.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 204,200 shares of company stock worth $977,155 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.