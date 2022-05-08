PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 594,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -1.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 204,200 shares of company stock valued at $977,155 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

