Polkadot (DOT) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $13.82 or 0.00038964 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $13.65 billion and approximately $592.38 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00193909 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00472867 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,155.12 or 1.97772477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.91 or 0.07394164 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.