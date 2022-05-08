PolkaFoundry Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $413,735.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,584.61 or 0.99952854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00029105 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,076,639 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.