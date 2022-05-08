Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593. The stock has a market cap of $173.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBPB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.