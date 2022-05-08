PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

