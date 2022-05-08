PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,526,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PRA Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

