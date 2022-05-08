Precigen (PGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.43. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.
About Precigen (Get Rating)
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.
