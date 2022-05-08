Precigen (PGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.43. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Precigen by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

