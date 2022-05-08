Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.87. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

