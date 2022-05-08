Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.63

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 1982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $932.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.