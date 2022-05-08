Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

PBH opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

