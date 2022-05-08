Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Position Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Pretium Resources worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 113,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 79.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Pretium Resources by 60.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.