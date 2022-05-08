Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

