Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $673.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,603,536 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

