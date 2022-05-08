Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $520.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.44 million to $526.06 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -713.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Primo Water by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 37.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 194.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.