Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 99,557 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,557 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $121,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

