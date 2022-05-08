Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,229,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $9,684,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000.

NYSE PRM opened at $8.36 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

