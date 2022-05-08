Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 93,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $122,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 23.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

