Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $140.88 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $140,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.54%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

