Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $183.05 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $183,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

