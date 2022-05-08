Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $192.78 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $192,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,868 shares of company stock worth $18,684,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

NOW opened at $456.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.12 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

