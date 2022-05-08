Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $199.82 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $199,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

Shares of PPG opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

