Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,253 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.96% of Littelfuse worth $150,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $257.07 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

