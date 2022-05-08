Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,099 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $170,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,780,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

