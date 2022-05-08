Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,389 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Nordson worth $120,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $209.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

