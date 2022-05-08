Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,487 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $122,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

