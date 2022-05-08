Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $213,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

AMD opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

