Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,758 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.78% of Summit Materials worth $225,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $11,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,024,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 387,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 199,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Summit Materials by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $27.20 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

