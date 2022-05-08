Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $121,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $149.53 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

