Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.12. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

