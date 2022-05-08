Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.12. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.50%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
