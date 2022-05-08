PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRCT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 576,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,506.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 301,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

