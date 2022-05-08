Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

