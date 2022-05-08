Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

