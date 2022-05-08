Project Pai Tops One Day Volume of $2,160.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $2,160.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00057563 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,802,408,180 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,317,379 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

